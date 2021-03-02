Gun found under seat during Decatur traffic stop, police say

DECATUR — Police say two Decatur men face a preliminary firearm possession charge after a handgun was found under the seat of a vehicle Monday evening.
Court documents say the front seat passenger, 19, and backseat passenger, 21, "had direct access to the firearm" located by police under the front passenger seat of the vehicle. A traffic stop was around 10:28 p.m. just west of 34th Street on Fulton Avenue after the vehicle was seen by a Macon County Sheriff's Office deputy with one headlight and going more than 20 mph above the posted speed limit, the affidavit said.
A sworn affidavit said a search of the vehicle was done after the officer smelled raw cannabis and the 19-year-old had admitted to having open cannabis in the vehicle, then "turned over a small amount." The search yielded a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun, according to the affidavit.
Police say the men denied knowing about the firearm being in the vehicle.
The 19-year-old was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail on a preliminary charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. A check of jail records Tuesday afternoon showed he was held on $25,000 bail, meaning $2,500 is required for his release.
The 21-year-old was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail on a preliminary charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and jail records Tuesday afternoon showed him to be held on $100,000 bail, requiring $10,000 to be released.
Macon County Circuit Clerk records show the 21-year-old to have a previous felony conviction.
