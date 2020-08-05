Gunman who fired 4 shots at car with 2 kids inside arrested, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Preliminary charges have been filed against a 19-year-old man who police say fired four shots at a vehicle that had a woman and two children inside.
Police say the gunfire happened at North Lowber and East Division streets and came from a vehicle that was traveling in front of the woman’s car as she was traveling to her mother’s house at about 7:45 p.m. Friday.
The woman told police that she saw the three suspects a short time earlier shopping inside a store in the 4200 block of North Prospect Avenue, the document said. Police said the woman, who had 9- and 12-year-old girls with her, was unintentionally following the vehicle.
Police later found a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire that matched a description of the vehicle parked in the driveway of a 1500 East Olive Street residence with gunfire damage to the hood and a tailpipe that "was still very warm to the touch," according to a sworn affidavit.
Police said a 21-year-old man at the house told them he was the driver and that they had just returned from the store. The men told police that the 19-year-old was in the front passenger's seat, according to the affidavit.
The three men also were identified on video footage from the store, police say.
Police found a loaded CMMG "Banshee" 9mm AR-style pistol with an extended nine-round clip and a loaded KBI-HBG Charles Daly .45 caliber pistol with a four-round live magazine stored in the basement rafters, police said.
The 19-year-old faces preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, with an additional class X felony charge of armed habitual criminal. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
Jail records showed he remained held on Wednesday afternoon with bail set at $500,000, requiring $50,000 bond for release.
