Gunman who fired 4 shots at car with 2 kids inside arrested, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Preliminary charges have been filed against a 19-year-old man who police say fired four shots at a vehicle that had a woman and two children inside.

Police say the gunfire happened at North Lowber and East Division streets and came from a vehicle that was traveling in front of the woman’s car as she was traveling to her mother’s house at about 7:45 p.m. Friday.

The woman told police that she saw the three suspects a short time earlier shopping inside a store in the 4200 block of North Prospect Avenue, the document said. Police said the woman, who had 9- and 12-year-old girls with her, was unintentionally following the vehicle.

Police later found a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire that matched a description of the vehicle parked in the driveway of a 1500 East Olive Street residence with gunfire damage to the hood and a tailpipe that "was still very warm to the touch," according to a sworn affidavit.

Police said a 21-year-old man at the house told them he was the driver and that they had just returned from the store. The men told police that the 19-year-old was in the front passenger's seat, according to the affidavit.

The three men also were identified on video footage from the store, police say.