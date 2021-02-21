Gunman who opened fire on Decatur man at his home is arrested and jailed, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man is jailed after police said he drove up to a Decatur resident’s home in November and fired more than 10 bullets at him but missed; several of the rounds then hit a parked car, leaving a damage bill of $1,300.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 37-year-old resident had spoken to the alleged gunman on the phone moments before the attack happened at 1:34 a.m. Nov. 16. The affidavit does not mention what they talked about, but it quotes the resident as saying the 27-year-old gunman had warned he was on his way to the man’s house in the 1100 block of East Buena Vista Avenue.

“(The resident) observed a white sport utility vehicle operated by (the suspect) approaching East Buena Vista where he was located,” said Detective Tim Wittmer.

“Once near the driveway, (the resident) was within 10 feet of (the gunman) and observed him to be in possession of a black semi-automatic pistol. (The gunman) proceeded to knowingly shoot in (the resident’s) direction approximately 10 to 13 times.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wittmer said he also spoke to the owner of the damaged parked car, who said her vehicle had been struck “several times by the gunfire” and would cost at least $1,300 to fix.