Gunshots fired during Decatur police chase

DECATUR — Police say gunshots were fired at a detective during pursuit Wednesday night.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said detectives saw suspects in a white sedan fire several gunshots at an apartment around 8:20 p.m. in the 700 block of East Orchard Street.

"The vehicle then took off at a high rate of speed and detectives, who were in plainclothes and driving unmarked covert vehicles, followed while broadcasting the location and description to patrol units," Copeland said.

Copeland said the suspects fired numerous gunshots at one of the detectives while the vehicles were eastbound on Condit Street and near the railroad overpass in the 800 block to 22nd Street.

None of the rounds hit the vehicle and no injuries were reported, but several casings were recovered along the route, Copeland said. Police did not fire any weapons back, he said.

He said detectives lost sight of the vehicle in the area east of 22nd Street and weren't able to locate it again.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

