Handguns stolen in robbery at Bullet Trap in Macon

MACON — Macon County Sheriff's Department responded to a burglary alarm at 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Bullet Trap, 279 N. Front St., in Macon.

According to the sheriff's press release, deputies observed the front door to the business had been broken and a gate inside the store had been damaged allowing the suspects access to firearms.

"The owner of the Bullet Trap reported that more than 15 firearms, mostly handguns, had been taken.," Sgt. Jason Brown reported in the statement.

The Bullet Trap was open for business by late morning. No other comments were available from the owner.

The sheriff's department encourages Macon residents with doorbell cameras or surveillance cameras to check their footage for any suspicious vehicles or individuals in Macon between 4:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Call (217) 424-1311 if you have any information or video footage that could assist in identifying those responsible.

