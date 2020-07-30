Harristown child rapist looks ready to change plea in federal pornography case

Evidence presented in Macon County Circuit Court said that Boyle made child porn movies and was part of a ring of offenders who shared pornographic images and videos. Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz had said Boyle raped and repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 13 and filmed the crimes.

The federal charges carry maximum sentences of 30 years on each exploitation charge and 10 years on the child porn possession offense.

Prosecuting in the federal case Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson told the judge the issue now was having Boyle dealt with on the federal charges before he disappears into the state prison system and a legal writ process is needed to bring him back to court.

After some discussion between Peirson, Pollock and Long, it was agreed to coordinate with the Macon County Court to ease Boyle’s transfer to federal custody as quickly as possible.

The judge scheduled a hearing conference for Nov. 2 and said the court would work the Boyle case into its calendar as soon as it was ready. “... I do want to give the defendant an opportunity to negotiate a favorable resolution to his case and to make sure everything is done in accordance with his understanding of an agreement,” Long added.