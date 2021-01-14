 Skip to main content
Harristown child sex predator sentenced to a total of 90 years behind bars
HARRISTOWN — Sex predator Gary L. Boyle, who live-streamed his abuse of an 8-year-old victim, looks set to die in prison after being cumulatively sentenced to a total of 90 years behind bars.

The 36-year-old Harristown man was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday by U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid at a court appearance in Peoria. Shadid ordered that sentence to be served consecutive to a 40 year Macon County Circuit Court sentence imposed in September after Boyle pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault.

Boyle had admitted raping a girl under the age of 13.

Boyle had previously pleaded guilty in federal court to seven counts of child sexual exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography.

Charges against him had been pursued by both the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office and Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson.

Boyle had been caught and arrested in February 2019 after a joint investigation by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur Police and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations division.

In a news release from U.S. Attorney John C. Milhiser, court documents presented at the federal hearing in Peoria had described Boyle as a “manipulative pedophile who consumes young children for his own sexual pleasure.” Peirson said he was also an avid collector of violent child pornography and had a gallery of images showing adults committing violent sexual acts on children ranging from toddlers to kids aged between 6 and 8.

Pictures showed the children naked and bound with rope at the wrists.

Peirson said Boyle traded child pornography and specifically cited the example of his life-streaming the abuse of an 8-year-old child.

Herald & Review mug shots 

Boyle

Gary L. Boyle

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

