Harristown child sex predator sentenced to a total of 90 years behind bars

Boyle had been caught and arrested in February 2019 after a joint investigation by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur Police and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations division.

In a news release from U.S. Attorney John C. Milhiser, court documents presented at the federal hearing in Peoria had described Boyle as a “manipulative pedophile who consumes young children for his own sexual pleasure.” Peirson said he was also an avid collector of violent child pornography and had a gallery of images showing adults committing violent sexual acts on children ranging from toddlers to kids aged between 6 and 8.

Pictures showed the children naked and bound with rope at the wrists.

Peirson said Boyle traded child pornography and specifically cited the example of his life-streaming the abuse of an 8-year-old child.

