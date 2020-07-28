Harristown man who made child porn will get 40-year sentence for rape

Boyle has pleaded not guilty to seven federal counts of child sexual exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography. The maximum penalty for each child exploitation charge is 30 years and 10 years for child porn possession.

Boyle is due to appear by video link for a pretrial hearing in the federal case on Thursday. Based on a look at similar cases involving both state and federal charges, Boyle could be sentenced to concurrent or consecutive prison terms to the existing state sentence if convicted. A guilty plea in the federal case would be more likely to result in a concurrent sentence, given the results seen in those previous cases.

Presenting the evidence Tuesday in the state case, Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz said Boyle was arrested Feb. 21, 2019, after the Macon County Sheriff’s Office raided his home. Police had been alerted by the Department of Homeland Security which had been investigating a child porn ring extending into Canada.

“(The victim) has stated that this defendant had been sexually abusing her for four years and that it had been on-going,” said Kurtz. “Based on the video evidence, as well as statements (the victim) has made, it has been determined that this defendant (raped the victim) for the purpose of sexual gratification…”