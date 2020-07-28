Harristown man who made child porn will get 40-year sentence for rape

HARRISTOWN — A Harristown man who filmed child porn movies told a judge Tuesday he was ready to switch his plea to guilty and accept a 40 year prison sentence for the rape of a girl under the age of 13.
Gary L. Boyle, 35, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and said he would agree to the sentence as part of a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Susan Moorehead.
Boyle pleaded guilty to a single charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony, with the 40 year sentence to be served at 85 percent. Judge Thomas Griffith then agreed to dismiss seven other predatory criminal sexual assault charges, six charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two charges of criminal sexual assault.
Boyle’s sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 2 to give time for the preparation and reading into the court record of victim impact statements.
Boyle, however, won’t be done with the legal process when he is finally sentenced. He also faces child sexual exploitation and child pornography charges in a related case brought by Assistant U.S. District Attorney Elly M. Peirson in federal court.
Boyle has pleaded not guilty to seven federal counts of child sexual exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography. The maximum penalty for each child exploitation charge is 30 years and 10 years for child porn possession.
Boyle is due to appear by video link for a pretrial hearing in the federal case on Thursday. Based on a look at similar cases involving both state and federal charges, Boyle could be sentenced to concurrent or consecutive prison terms to the existing state sentence if convicted. A guilty plea in the federal case would be more likely to result in a concurrent sentence, given the results seen in those previous cases.
Presenting the evidence Tuesday in the state case, Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz said Boyle was arrested Feb. 21, 2019, after the Macon County Sheriff’s Office raided his home. Police had been alerted by the Department of Homeland Security which had been investigating a child porn ring extending into Canada.
“(The victim) has stated that this defendant had been sexually abusing her for four years and that it had been on-going,” said Kurtz. “Based on the video evidence, as well as statements (the victim) has made, it has been determined that this defendant (raped the victim) for the purpose of sexual gratification…”
Kurtz said the victim in the case had been briefed on the terms of Boyle’s sentence before Tuesday’s hearing. “They are fully aware and accept it and are fine with the plea,” she added.
In addition to the prison term, Boyle will have to register as a sexual predator for the rest of his life and will be subject to parole that can last anywhere from three years to life.
Boyle is being held without bond in the Macon County Jail.
