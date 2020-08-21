 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Have you seen him? Decatur police asking for public's help
0 comments
top story

Have you seen him? Decatur police asking for public's help

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur police are looking for help identifying a man shown in surveillance camera images. The man is being sought "in relation to a robbery," the department said. 

The department said the person was driving a dark, newer Jeep Wrangler with a lift kit and large tires.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at (217) 424-2734 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or 217-423-TIPS.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News