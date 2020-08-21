Have you seen him? Decatur police asking for public's help

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur police are looking for help identifying a man shown in surveillance camera images. The man is being sought "in relation to a robbery," the department said.

The department said the person was driving a dark, newer Jeep Wrangler with a lift kit and large tires.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at (217) 424-2734 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or 217-423-TIPS.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0