Have you seen him? Decatur police seek help identifying suspect
Have you seen him? Decatur police seek help identifying suspect

DECATUR — Police are asking the public to help identify a man they say was involved in a vehicle burglary and identity theft investigation.

The Decatur Police Department on Thursday morning on Facebook said anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS or the DPD detective bureau at (217) 424-2734.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

