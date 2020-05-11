You are the owner of this article.
Have you seen him? Macon County Sheriff's Office seeks tips
Have you seen him? Macon County Sheriff's Office seeks tips

Theft suspect
DECATUR— The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying someone who they say was involved in a theft.

The sheriff's office reached out to the public via Facebook, asking that anyone with information to call Detective T.J. Wolfe at (217) 519-8426. Callers are not required to share their name. 

