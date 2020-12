Have you seen him? Macon County sheriff's seeking theft suspect

DECATUR — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect.

The sheriff's office shared a photo of the suspect in a social media post and that anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Woods at (217) 424-1337. Callers don't have to give their name.

25 photos of Mount Zion people and places from our archives

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.