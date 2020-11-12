Have you seen him? Shelbyville police looking for man accused of making purchases with stolen bank card

SHELBYVILLE — Police are seeking a man accused of making several purchases Tuesday afternoon using a bank card from a stolen wallet.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the man entered a local business where he allegedly stole an employee's wallet and made several large purchases at the business using the victim's bank account.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police say the purchases were made between 2:15 to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the man was driving a black Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone able to identify the pictured suspect or provide assistance in the search is urged to call the Shelbyville Police Department at (217) 774-2141.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.