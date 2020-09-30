Have you seen them? Decatur police seek public's help in identity theft case

DECATUR — Decatur police are seeking the public's help with identifying three suspects involved in an identity theft case.
Pictures of the suspects were shown in a Wednesday Facebook post by the Decatur Police Department.
Anyone who can help identify any of the three suspects is asked to contact Det. Derbort at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.
Posted by Decatur Police Department on Wednesday, September 30, 2020
