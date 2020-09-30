 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Have you seen them? Decatur police seek public's help in identity theft case
0 comments
alert top story

Have you seen them? Decatur police seek public's help in identity theft case

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur police are seeking the public's help with identifying three suspects involved in an identity theft case.

Pictures of the suspects were shown in a Wednesday Facebook post by the Decatur Police Department.

Anyone who can help identify any of the three suspects is asked to contact Det. Derbort at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Decatur Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying these three subjects reference an...

Posted by Decatur Police Department on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News