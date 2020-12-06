 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Have you seen them? Macon County sheriff's office releases images
0 comments
top story

Have you seen them? Macon County sheriff's office releases images

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying two people shown on a surveillance camera image. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 217-424-1334. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tony Reid's most memorable stories of 2020

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News