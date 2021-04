SHELBYVILLE — The Shelbyville Police Department has issued a request for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects.

Surveillance camera photos of the unknown man and woman, along with their car, at a store have been posted on the Shelby County Sheriff's Office page on Facebook on behalf of the police.

Anyone with information about the two subjects is asked to call the Shelbyville Police Department at 217-774-2141. No further information is included in the post.

