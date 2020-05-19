Have you seen this SUV? Police seek 2 suspects in Decatur shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police say two suspects are being sought for a shooting Monday afternoon in the 2200 block of East Olive Street.

According to police, five gun shots were heard in the area around 3:03 p.m. where the two suspects described as black males their early 20s wearing face coverings were seen exiting a vehicle, firing shots and running back inside. The vehicle then fled east on Logan Street.

Crime Stoppers is offering $500 or more for information that may lead to an arrest.

Police say one of the shooters is described as approximately 6-feet-tall, medium complexion and thin build. He was wearing a face covering, white hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The other suspect is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches, thicker build and wore a face mask, dark colored clothing and bright blue shoes.

A description of the suspect vehicle is a tan Jeep Cherokee with an off-colored front driver side rim, according to police.

The Decatur Police Department in a statement said a gun-shot victim on scene was dropped off at a local hospital, an incident likely related to the shooting in the area of East Olive.