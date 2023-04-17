DECATUR – The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving this week's crime of the week.
Decatur police responded to a report of a robbery at the Soy City Motel, located at 1828 E. Eldorado St., at approximately 4:45 p.m. on April 10.
Officers spoke to a victim who said he was standing in the motel's parking lot when two suspects approached him.
Police say the victim reported being hit by the suspects multiple times without provocation. The victim was knocked to the ground and said the suspects removed money from his pocket.
After the attack, the suspects entered a tan colored, older style Toyota SUV and drove out of the lot heading westbound on Eldorado Street.
Individuals with any information on this crime can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-423-TIPS. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 ore more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.
