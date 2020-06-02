Have you seen this woman? Decatur police asking for help

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department is asking for help finding a woman involved in an aggravated battery investigation

The department posted on Facebook an image of a woman taken on a security camera. The woman was last seen in a cream or white newer-model Buick passenger car, possibly a LaCrosse, the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (217) 424-2734 weekdays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

