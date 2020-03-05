He's accused of firing a gun outside the Decatur Masonic Temple. On Thursday, he was sentenced.

DECATUR — Matthew L. Rice was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty to opening fire while a fight was going on in a crowded downtown Decatur parking lot.

Rice, 24, appeared before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith pleading guilty to one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. It was part of a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Steve Jones, which saw additional charges of being felon in possession of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm dismissed.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police about the case said police saw Rice firing into the air during a melee that broke out in the early morning hours after an event hosted at the Decatur Masonic Temple, 224 W. William St.

Writing in the affidavit, police Officer Brent Morey had described Rice’s decision to open fire as reckless and dangerous. “Rice’s actions jeopardized the safety of the people in the parking lot,” he added.

