He tries to shove her head down toilet, she bloodies him; police report

OAKLEY — Police said an Oakley man was arrested after getting into a violent dispute with his girlfriend and trying to push her head into a bathroom toilet.
The 44-year-old boyfriend was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated domestic battery but the victim, a 42-year-old Oakley woman, was also arrested on a domestic battery charge.
A sworn affidavit said police found her boyfriend with blood all over his face — his wounds clearly visible in his Macon County Jail mugshot — and he said his girlfriend had laid into him with her “hands and fists,” according to the affidavit.
Deputy Byron Ebbert with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the trouble between the couple had flared in the bathroom of a house on West North Street in Oakley late Friday night.
“(The girlfriend) reported that (her boyfriend) had struck her in the face with a fist, choked her by the throat on the floor of their kitchen, and tried to push her head into a bathroom toilet,” Ebbert said.
“I observed she had red abrasions to her neck, dried blood around her nostrils, and red marks on the side of her face. Her injuries were consistent with being battered and choked.”
Ebbert said he found the boyfriend with blood all over his face and “a noticeable gash” above his left eyebrow. “He told me he had backed into a corner to defend himself before pushing (his girlfriend) away,” Ebbert added.
A check of Macon County Jail records shows the boyfriend is free after posting a $1,000 bond on bail of $10,000; prosecutors had asked for bail of $25,000. His girlfriend is free after posting a $300 bond on bail set at $3,000; prosecutors had asked for her bail to be set at $10,000.
The conditions of bail in both cases order the couple to have no contact with each other.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
