Heavy police presence around U.S. 36, 22nd Street

This is a developing story from the Herald & Review and will be updated as information becomes available.

DECATUR — Multiple police agencies are on the scene of a Decatur neighborhood. A vehicle is stopped in the middle of eastbound U.S. 36 in the area of 22nd Street.

Decatur, Macon County and Decatur Park District Police are stationed at various intersections from 22nd Street to 19th Street and along William Street. An Illinois State Police vehicle was also on the scene.

A police dog was observed in the island between U.S. 36 and Eldorado Street near Tate & Lyle. Other officers were observed looking in nearby yards.

No additional information was available.

