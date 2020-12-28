Heightened patrols in Decatur arrest armed gang member, police say

DECATUR — Heightened police patrols looking to curb a recent spate of gun violence in Decatur arrested an armed man Christmas Day who is listed in a criminal database as being a member of the notorious “Black P Stone Nation Gang,” according to a sworn affidavit.
The 25-year-old man had been spotted in a car around 8:48 p.m. in the 200 block of West Garfield Avenue that swerved around another vehicle and took off “at a high rate of speed” when it encountered a police squad car.
“Officers were operating a two-man proactive unit due to the recent uptick in gun violence in the city of Decatur,” said Decatur Police Officer C. Zilz in the affidavit.
A 29-year-old woman riding as a passenger with the man is quoted as telling police he had cried out “Oh (expletive)” when he saw the police patrol before trying to accelerate away.
Zilz said officers had taken off after the vehicle and found it parked in a driveway in the 300 block of West Burtschi Court. The man, who has a suspended license and is on parole, emerged from the vehicle saying the woman was driving, but she said he had been at the wheel. She said he had jumped into the backseat and ordered her into the driver’s seat, the affidavit said.
“During an inventory search of the vehicle DPD officers located a Taurus 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat,” said Zilz. “The handgun was wedged in between the seat cushion and the frame of the seat. The handgun contained one live round in the chamber with a magazine inserted in the magazine well. The magazine was loaded with eight live rounds.”
Zilz said running the man’s name through LEADS (Law Enforcement Automated Data System) showed he was “a gang member of the Black P Stones.” He was also shown to have convictions for two offenses of aggravated battery, along with criminal damage and two domestic battery convictions.
The man was booked into the Macon County Jail on new preliminary charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (two counts) and violation of parole. A check of jail records Monday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $75,000, meaning he must post $7,500 to bond out. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.
A United States Department of Justice report said the Black P Stone Nation is based in Chicago and was formed in the 1950s and 1960s and, four years ago, had some 30,000 members nationwide. “The Black P Stone Nation imbues itself in religion (Islam) to provide a gloss over its criminal activities and finances itself primarily through narcotics and firearms trafficking,” the report said.
The founder of the gang, Jeff Fort, was sentenced to 150 years in prison for convictions in 1987 and 1988. He had been accused of conspiring with the Libyan regime of former dictator Muammar Gaddafi in a bid to perform acts of domestic terrorism in Chicago and also ordering the murder of a rival gang leader.
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid