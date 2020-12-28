Heightened patrols in Decatur arrest armed gang member, police say

DECATUR — Heightened police patrols looking to curb a recent spate of gun violence in Decatur arrested an armed man Christmas Day who is listed in a criminal database as being a member of the notorious “Black P Stone Nation Gang,” according to a sworn affidavit.

The 25-year-old man had been spotted in a car around 8:48 p.m. in the 200 block of West Garfield Avenue that swerved around another vehicle and took off “at a high rate of speed” when it encountered a police squad car.

“Officers were operating a two-man proactive unit due to the recent uptick in gun violence in the city of Decatur,” said Decatur Police Officer C. Zilz in the affidavit.

A 29-year-old woman riding as a passenger with the man is quoted as telling police he had cried out “Oh (expletive)” when he saw the police patrol before trying to accelerate away.