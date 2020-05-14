High-speed Decatur chase finds man wanted on battery and theft charges, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man who led them on a high-speed car chase Wednesday evening — throwing a loaded gun out the window as he fled — turned out to be wanted on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and theft.

The 22-year-old man now faces additional charges of aggravated fleeing and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. Records show the man was being held in the Macon County Jail Thursday in lieu of bail set at $68,000, which means he must post $6,800 to bond out.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the car chase started at 6:28 p.m. when “Community Action Team” officers spotted the man’s car speeding north in the 100 block of North Calhoun Street. They pursued the vehicle as it switched direction on city streets, blowing through stop signs and hitting speeds of more than 60 mph, the affidavit said.

“Near the intersection of North 19th and East William streets, we observed a pistol discarded from the vehicle from the driver’s window,” said Officer Philip Ganley. He said it was later recovered and had a live round in the chamber and a loaded magazine, which had separated from the gun as it hit the road.