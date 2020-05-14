High-speed Decatur chase finds man wanted on battery and theft charges, police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man who led them on a high-speed car chase Wednesday evening — throwing a loaded gun out the window as he fled — turned out to be wanted on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and theft.
The 22-year-old man now faces additional charges of aggravated fleeing and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. Records show the man was being held in the Macon County Jail Thursday in lieu of bail set at $68,000, which means he must post $6,800 to bond out.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the car chase started at 6:28 p.m. when “Community Action Team” officers spotted the man’s car speeding north in the 100 block of North Calhoun Street. They pursued the vehicle as it switched direction on city streets, blowing through stop signs and hitting speeds of more than 60 mph, the affidavit said.
“Near the intersection of North 19th and East William streets, we observed a pistol discarded from the vehicle from the driver’s window,” said Officer Philip Ganley. He said it was later recovered and had a live round in the chamber and a loaded magazine, which had separated from the gun as it hit the road.
Ganley said the pursuing officers eventually lost sight of the vehicle but other police patrols soon found it parked in the 100 block of South 23rd Street. The man was located near the vehicle and admitted to driving it but claimed he had not thrown out any weapon.
“(He) would later admit he was dishonest about information and just wanted to avoid being charged for this incident,” added Ganley, who also said the man had no FOID card.
A separate affidavit said the aggravated battery charge — along with a charge of domestic battery and criminal trespass — dates to Sept. 28. The affidavit said a girlfriend of the man’s came home to find him waiting, uninvited, in her house. He showed her a Facebook video of her sitting on another man’s lap before punching her in the face, throwing her against a wall and strangling her to the point her “eyesight dimmed”, according to the affidavit.
A third affidavit said the theft charge dates to April 19 of this year when the man, described as homeless, is accused of grabbing another girlfriend’s cell phone from her hand and driving off with it. He later contacted her on Facebook Messenger and told her she should have someone else “get her one (a new phone) and the phone is his now,” according to the affidavit.
