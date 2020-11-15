 Skip to main content
Homicide victim shot to death in Decatur store is identified
DECATUR — The 63-year-old Decatur man shot to death inside a city convenience store was named Sunday as John M. Betscher.

The shooting occurred just before 6:40 p.m. Saturday and Betscher had been pronounced dead at the scene at JB North, a liquor and convenience store in the 1300 block of North Calhoun Street.

“Mr. Betscher died of multiple gunshot wounds to the neck, left shoulder and left back,” said Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day in a news release.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur police, speaking Sunday, appealed for anyone who witnessed the shooting or had information to come forward. “Please, give us a call,” he said.

Callers can reach the police department’s Investigations Division at (217) 424-2734 or can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

