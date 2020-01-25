How Kate Kurtz spent 5 years pursuing justice for Macon County kids

DECATUR — When a rural Decatur mom looked for someone to help her sexually traumatized daughter find justice and a path to healing, she put her trust in Kate Kurtz.
The prosecutor spent two years working with the now 17-year-old to build a case against the man who raped and terrorized her between the ages of 9 and 12.
The 36-year-old mother, who is known to the Herald & Review but whose identity is being concealed to protect her daughter’s privacy, said the girl couldn’t even face talking to Kurtz at the beginning. But, gradually, the prosecutor befriended her, won her trust and taught how to stand up for herself and tell her harrowing story to a jury.
“My daughter really got attached to Kate,” said the woman. “And on the day we had to say goodbye, she cried.”
And her daughter also got to see Tracey A. Janes, the 44-year-old man who abused and assaulted her, convicted on three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, three counts of criminal sexual assault and 14 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
“We even had people telling us before the trial that ‘Oh, don’t be surprised if he just gets a slap on the wrist or he’s going to walk,’” said the mother. “But we and Kate proved those people wrong: He is now serving 74 years in prison.”
Kurtz, who has also prosecuted murder and just about every serious crime you can imagine, has specialized in nailing sex offenders in her five years as a Macon County assistant state’s attorney, and especially sex offenders against children, the members of our society she believes warrant extra special protection.
But a new career opportunity eventually came calling, and she left the state attorney’s office at the end of 2019 to become a special prosecutor for the Illinois State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor’s Office. The job has a statewide remit that sees her sent in to handle prosecution cases where the local state’s attorney has, for instance, a conflict of interest and cannot deal with the case.
The new job means going anywhere at short notice and being a very quick study to pick up the pieces and build a case out of them. For Kurtz, who loves the process of arming herself with facts the way a soldier gears up with ammunition before a battle, it’s “a perfect opportunity for me” and the chance to apply her skills over a much wider territory.
It’s also an opportune time to look back on her career in Macon County, and the road that led her to be the prosecution voice of those crying out for justice before a court of their peers. Kurtz, however, never intended for it to turn out this way. The daughter of a nurse and a dad who worked in human resources, she was born in Chicago and grew up in Illinois, Wisconsin and upstate New York and got fascinated with the law as a girl because the family once had a Peoria neighbor who was a lawyer.
“I didn’t know what it meant to be a lawyer,” she recalled with a grin. “But I knew I liked to argue.”
She earned her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on the flight path to her long-planned original goal of becoming a defense attorney. But her road to Damascus moment came as a young lawyer working for a Chicago legal aid clinic. She was observing the case of a man who drowned his girlfriend’s young daughter in a bucket, and that was enough for Kurtz. It wasn’t even her case, but she suddenly knew she could not step into a courtroom and defend this man, or those like him.
“I just thought 'No, I don’t think I can do that,'” she said. “Now that is not a knock on the defense, somebody should defend him. You have to have somebody competent on both sides or the system doesn’t work, right? But I knew it couldn’t be me.”
But even among those who knew it could be them, like Decatur defense attorney Chris Amero, Kurtz has since earned respect as a worthy, and fair, prosecutor.
"She's an atypical prosecutor in that she doesn't have the 'I'm always right and you're always wrong' attitude, which I admire. She is a wonderful colleague and friend and she will be dearly missed, even if we did spend the majority of our time fighting with one another," said Amero, of Hawkins, Amero & Root, P.C.
You have free articles remaining.
Kurtz, meanwhile, recalls that her law school training taught her how to "think critically" but, in terms of learning to fight to win as a prosecutor, was about as useful as sunglasses at night. She said she did her real learning in the courtroom, and it was painful in those early days as a young prosecutor in Winnebago County.
“In the beginning of my career I just lost all the time,” she said. “Someone said I was like a Whac-a-Mole; I was just getting it handed to me.”
But one fellow professional, Judge Joe McGraw, took pity on the diminutive 5-foot-2 attorney and offered to help. He sat her down after trials were over and would critique her performance, pointing out mistakes and suggesting areas to work on to improve.
“If I lost my phone would ring and it would be like the next day,” she said. “He would say ‘Are you ready?’ and I am like barely out of bed, beaten and bruised. But he became my mentor, and he is a huge part of why I am the prosecutor I am. He’s still a friend of mine and still someone I go to for advice.”
These days, she’s more used to winning. Those who watch and admire her driven, take-no-prisoners style attribute her success to meticulous preparation and an encyclopedic grasp of the facts of a case.
Todd Tuggle is an advocate for the Decatur-based Child 1st Center, which helps child victims navigate the labyrinthine legal process. He’s had the opportunity to work with Kurtz and watch her in action in the courtroom many times.
“Her integrity for what she does and how she does it is untouchable,” he said. “She does things right or she doesn’t do it. And she makes sure the defense attorney has all the information they need, too, because the last thing she ever wants is a case to come back on appeal. She’s also great with the kids and, well, she just out-prepares people when she is getting ready for a trial; it’s an amazing process to watch.”
Even the most fastidious preparation can’t guarantee the prosecution's desired result, which would always be a guilty verdict. Kurtz is the first to admit she’s never been a good loser, one eye always on that sad child sitting in court who was relying on her to serve them justice, not more pain. Her personal philosophy is that she doesn’t take cases where she doesn’t 100% believe in the guilt of the accused.
So when the verdict comes back not guilty, she makes it a point to talk to jurors afterwards to try to see how they saw it. And she has grudgingly also learned to accept there may be no easy answers for why a case went off the rails in a way she didn’t expect. Kurtz explains that she's learning to live with surprise jury decisions, but admits it's still a bit of a learning curve for her.
“I’m working on it,” she said. “But I still take it really bad.”
Winning, on the other hand, brings its own quiet satisfaction and her former boss, Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott, has watched Kurtz do an awful lot of it for his office. “It’s been an incredible blessing for us to have her and I hate to see her go,” he said. “Obviously, I don’t begrudge her moving up to a higher paying position, but it really is a tremendous loss for the whole county.”
Scott won’t be running again at the end of his current term and Kurtz has said the departure of “probably the best boss I’ve ever had” was a factor in her decision to jump at a new opportunity. She says he gave her free rein to go after cases in her own way, and he says she repaid that trust by nailing a long line of criminals ranging from murderers to child rapists.
“Sex crimes are some of the most difficult cases we have and you really have to have a knack for handling those cases,” added Scott. “And people on the outside have no idea how much work goes into trying sex crimes or a murder case; it just takes hours upon hours upon hours of preparation. Kate Kurtz puts her heart and soul into every case.”
The prosecutor says she has the freedom to spend so many hours preparing for her work, and the freedom to take her new roving job, because she is a single woman without too many family entanglements. She looks after three beloved cats — Sol, Tiki and Six (she is a polydactyl, so she has six toes) — and she has no children of her own. But the lawyer with the natural rapport with kids, especially the ones who are hurting, has kind of created her own, vast, extended family of children who learned to trust this woman who taught them how to cope and believe in themselves again while pursuing justice.
“I’m asking them to do what feels to them, at first, like the impossible: to walk into that courtroom and stand up for themselves,” said Kurtz. “And to literally watch them afterwards, to see how they sit up a little taller and are so proud of themselves for having had the courage to do that, well, it made my job 100 percent worth it.”
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid