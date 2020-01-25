How Kate Kurtz spent 5 years pursuing justice for Macon County kids

“Her integrity for what she does and how she does it is untouchable,” he said. “She does things right or she doesn’t do it. And she makes sure the defense attorney has all the information they need, too, because the last thing she ever wants is a case to come back on appeal. She’s also great with the kids and, well, she just out-prepares people when she is getting ready for a trial; it’s an amazing process to watch.”

Even the most fastidious preparation can’t guarantee the prosecution's desired result, which would always be a guilty verdict. Kurtz is the first to admit she’s never been a good loser, one eye always on that sad child sitting in court who was relying on her to serve them justice, not more pain. Her personal philosophy is that she doesn’t take cases where she doesn’t 100% believe in the guilt of the accused.

So when the verdict comes back not guilty, she makes it a point to talk to jurors afterwards to try to see how they saw it. And she has grudgingly also learned to accept there may be no easy answers for why a case went off the rails in a way she didn’t expect. Kurtz explains that she's learning to live with surprise jury decisions, but admits it's still a bit of a learning curve for her.

“I’m working on it,” she said. “But I still take it really bad.”