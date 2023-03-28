DECATUR — A civil case involving Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) and its former insurer could soon go to trial.

A federal judge last week denied a motion for summary judgment from Ohio insurance group Great American Insurance Company (GAIC) in an ongoing legal battle with HSHS. The insurance company refused to pay out after the former HSHS vice president of revenue allegedly schemed the system out of millions of dollars.

But Judge Sue E. Myerscough denied the motion without prejudice, meaning GAIC has the chance to file again.

“Great American failed to satisfy its initial burden of proof as the movant for summary judgment because it did not cite to specific parts of materials in the summary judgment record,” Myerscough wrote in her opinion. “Accordingly, the Court will give Great American the opportunity to revise its summary judgment briefing and properly support its assertions of fact.”

GAIC has until April 7 to file a revised summary judgment motion. A final pretrial teleconference is scheduled for Aug. 21 at 2 p.m., with a jury trial currently set for Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.

The case is filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois in Springfield.

Representatives from HSHS and GAIC did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Herald & Review.

HSHS originally filed its lawsuit against GAIC in August 2020, accusing the insurance company of a breach of contract.

“The policy that GAIC sold to Hospital Sisters is intended to protect Hospital Sisters against loss resulting from theft by its employees,” HSHS counsel wrote in the original suit. “That is exactly what happened here. But rather than pay Hospital Sisters’ claim under the policy, GAIC has chosen to deny coverage without proper basis in the law or the facts, and has even gone so far as to baselessly accuse Hospital Sisters of attempting to defraud GAIC.”

HSHS is being represented by attorneys Thomas A. Marrinson and Caroline M. Upton of the Chicago law firm Reed Smith, LLP.

The hospital system said it was insured by a GAIC crime protection policy — featuring an apparent “employee dishonesty” insuring agreement — in 2018 when it discovered its former vice president of revenue, Jeffrey Ogletree, had been charged with 22 counts of criminal conduct in California in the Free Choice premium assistance program fraud scheme.

Ogletree served as vice president of revenue for HSHS from November 2012 to October 2015.

He introduced the hospital system to Free Choice Healthcare Foundation in November 2013, according to the HSHS lawsuit.

The foundation’s representatives, Brian LaPorte and Enrique Moreno, claimed they could help the hospital system shoulder high costs for low income and uninsured patients who relied heavily on the system’s emergency rooms. Free Choice would use funds donated from HSHS to pay premiums on health insurance policies for patients in need, LaPorte and Moreno claimed.

“Ogletree failed to disclose to Hospital Sisters that he was personally and financially involved in Free Choice,” the hospital system said. “Ogletree also failed to disclose to Hospital Sisters that LaPorte and Free Choice planned to give Ogletree a portion of any amounts that Free Choice obtained from Hospital Sisters.”

HSHS said it authorized a short-term pilot program with Free Choice and that Ogletree “took the lead” on coordinating with the foundation. Based on the results of that program, LaPorte and Ogletree presented a plan to HSHS that would fully fund insurance premiums for 333 indigent Illinois and Wisconsin residents for one year.

Free Choice sent an invoice to HSHS for a $5,161,500 donation on Jan. 14, 2015. HSHS then said it wired the amount to Free Choice’s bank account on Jan. 23.

Ogletree resigned from HSHS and moved to Idaho in October 2015.

Multiple years passed before the hospital system said it discovered over $3 million of its Free Choice donation had actually been funneled to companies controlled by LaPorte, Ogletree and their co-conspirators.

Ogletree, LaPorte and others were charged with 22 counts of criminal conduct in California in March 2018. The charges against Ogletree included conspiracy, grand theft, money laundering and insurance fraud.

HSHS is seeking actual and other damages on all three counts, including the over $3 million it says was an insured loss resulting from Ogletree’s theft. The hospital system is also seeking a jury trial.

The lawsuit comes as HSHS has experienced financial troubles in recent years. The hospital system reported a $67 million operational loss for the 2022 fiscal year, a 156% drop from the year before.

And in Decatur, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital saw an operating loss of nearly $20 million in the 2022 fiscal year, according to the hospital’s petition to close multiple services.

St. Mary’s revealed on Jan. 23 its plans to ask the ​​​​​Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board for permission to discontinue its advanced inpatient rehabilitation, obstetrics and newborn nursery, pediatrics and inpatient behavioral health services.

In a news release at the time, Hospital Sisters Health System leaders cited “lingering effects of the (COVID) pandemic” and “multiple years of lagging patient volumes” among reasons for the proposed closures.

