Illinois sheriffs say new policy ‘aids and abets’ undocumented immigrants released after felony convictions

Instead, those individuals are released locally from the facility where they were held without any notification of law enforcement entities.

“I am dumbfounded that we had to learn that dangerous felons were simply being released into our county and into our community without notice, coordination or even a courtesy call to local law enforcement,” Livingston County Sheriff Tony Childress said at the news conference.

Downey said he learned of, but was not given a reason for, the change when IDOC informed his office that all scheduled transfers were canceled. At that time, his department notified ICE, which was eventually forwarded correspondence from IDOC detailing the policy change.

“We’ve never been told anything as to what the rationale was, which is disappointing,” he said.

A spokesperson for IDOC did not directly answer questions from Capitol News Illinois, but issued a statement pointing to the Illinois Trust Act, a 2017 law signed by former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner which restricts local law enforcement from handing undocumented immigrants over to federal agencies without a judicial warrant.