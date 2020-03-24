Illinois State Police held roadside safety check in Macon County

DECATUR — A recent roadside safety check carried out in Macon County by State Police netted multiple arrests, according to a police news release.

One driver was ticketed for driving under the influence of alcohol and another two were cited for alcohol and drug offenses in the safety check, staged March 13.

In addition, there was one citation for occupant restraint offenses, five for driver license offenses and two for insurance violations. One written warning was also issued.

Trooper Joseph Rush said officers are always on the look-out for impaired drivers, as alcohol and drug use is a factor in some 30 percent of all fatal crashes in Illinois. Coast to coast, 10,000 people are killed each year because of wrecks caused by alcohol-impaired driving.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

