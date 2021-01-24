In the hunt: North Water Street leadfoot drivers targeted by Decatur police

DECATUR — Police trying to improve traffic safety by operating a speed check found a rich hunting ground on Decatur’s North Water Street: Written reports show officers ended up writing more than 20 tickets on one day.
Some of the drivers were clocked at speeds of more than 50 mph in areas of the road where the speed limit is 35 mph.
The written reports said the speed check was carried out on Thursday with a total of 23 tickets listed as being issued to lead-footed drivers. Reports show that 16 of the cited drivers were male and seven were female. The youngest driver ticketed was a male aged 18, the oldest a woman of 91.
Several other tickets were issued for other traffic offenses, with one 26-year-old woman being cited twice for not properly securing children under the age of 8 in proper car seats.
Decatur police Sgt. Timothy Maxwell said choosing to run a speed check on North Water Street should come as no big surprise. “It’s one of those known spots where people drive way too fast,” he said Sunday.
He said other targets for heightened traffic enforcement are chosen by careful accident analysis while some areas, like the four straight shot lanes of North Water, continually tempt drivers to put their foot down.
“It’s very easy to catch people exceeding the speed limit in that area,” added Maxwell.
He said police remained vigilant about trying to rein in excessive speed and, as time and manpower permits, work “directed patrols every day” to persuade drivers they need to obey the traffic laws.
“Speed and alcohol are major factors in traffic crashes,” Maxwell said.
The latest edition of “Crash Facts and Statistics” from the Illinois Department of Transportation said there were more than 311,000 crashes in the state in 2017. Of those, speed was a factor in 33.2% of all of them, and a factor in 36.8% of fatal crashes and 37.9% of injury crashes.
In that same year, 2017, the Herald & Review looked at the most dangerous intersections in Decatur over a three-year period from 2013 to 2016.
The report found that out of some 250 accidents among the five worst intersections, 52 crashes occurred at the corner of North Water Street and Pershing Road. And 51 crashes were logged at the intersection with North Water Street and East Mound Road.
The worst accident black spot intersection turned out to be at West Pershing Road and North Monroe Street, with 53 crashes over the 2013-2016 timeframe, four of which were serious.