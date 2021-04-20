Inmate sprays 'suspected urine' into Macon County Jail cell, police say

DECATUR — An inmate at the Macon County Jail was arrested Monday morning in his cell on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery after he sprayed another inmate with “suspected urine," according to a police report.
A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, which investigated the incident, said the 32-year-old inmate had gotten into a dispute with the victim over sweeping trash.
Deputy Chad Wayne quotes the victim as saying he then pushed some of the trash under a door that separated the two men. “He stated that (the other inmate) then grabbed two shampoo bottles and began spraying what he believed to be urine at him through the food slot in the door separating them,” Wayne added.
The deputy said he watched a surveillance video which confirmed that version of events. “(The sprayed inmate) was standing in front of the door and reacts as though he had been hit with something and moves away from the door,” Wayne added.
“(He) later complained about having been sprayed with suspected urine and being in need of a shower and change of clothes.”
A check of Macon County Circuit Court records shows the inmate accused of doing the spraying was held in the jail awaiting sentencing after being convicted by a jury Feb. 9 of dealing in methamphetamine. He is due to be sentenced May 10. He is also pleading not guilty to an additional separate charge of dealing in the drug, and that case is scheduled for a status hearing May 10.
The victim is being held on a parole violation.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
