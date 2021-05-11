Intoxicated woman arrested after pushing Decatur boyfriend she said was cheating, police say

DECATUR — Police said a drunken Decatur woman, who believed her boyfriend was cheating on her and refused to leave his home after pushing him and ripping his clothes, was taken away in handcuffs early Saturday.
A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office quotes the 39-year-old woman as asking arresting deputies: “All I did was push him. Since when is that battery?”
Her answer came when she was hauled off to jail and booked on a preliminary charge of committing domestic battery involving physical contact.
The affidavit, signed by Deputy Justin Libby, said the 31-year-old boyfriend had called police to his home in the 2800 block of South Wyckles Road at 4:33 a.m. Dispatchers could hear a female voice crying and a male voice stating, “She won’t leave”.
Libby said police had a precise record of what happened as the boyfriend had recorded the woman’s behavior on his phone. It showed her pushing him repeatedly while screaming at him; she had also torn his clothes.
The boyfriend was quoted as telling deputies he was in a long-term relationship with the woman but ignored her “when she consumes alcohol, due to her tendency to become erratic.” Police said the woman appeared highly intoxicated and reeked of alcohol.
“When speaking with (her), she advised she had come to the residence because she feared (her boyfriend) was being intimate with other women,” added Libby. He said the girlfriend claimed her boyfriend had struck her and kicked her multiple times in the thigh and buttocks, but “declined to allow a female deputy to check her thigh for bruising,” Libby said.
The woman, who has no previous convictions for domestic battery, was released from the Macon County Jail later Saturday after posting a $100 bond on bail of $1,000; prosecutors had asked for bail of $2,000. Her bail conditions forbid contact with her boyfriend and order her not to drink alcohol.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
