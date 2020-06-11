You are the owner of this article.
Investigation continues in case of dog found hanging in Decatur tunnel
Investigation continues in case of dog found hanging in Decatur tunnel

DECATUR — Police aren’t much closer to solving the sad mystery of Decatur’s hanging dog.

The body of the pit bull had been found early Friday morning hanging from the pedestrian walkway in the Jasper Street road tunnel just north of Eldorado Street. Several passers-by had seen it and alerted police.

“The dog had no tags and no microchips,” said Macon County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jeff Scheibly, who oversees the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center.

“And at this point we still don’t know whom the dog belonged to.”

He said his animal control wardens had received several calls about the dog and at least one person thought it might be their pet but then discovered it was the wrong animal.

“We’ve had some other calls we’re following up on but, well, we haven’t made a whole lot of progress,” he said, speaking Thursday. 

Scheibly said it’s tough to tell whether the dog died from being hung or whether it was dead before someone placed it there. He said the animal might even have been the victim of some bizarre accident. And for once, in the age of widespread camera surveillance, his wardens have not been able to locate any video footage that could help.

Scheibly, who has been with the sheriff’s office for 25 years, says he has seen many cases of animal cruelty, usually through neglect. He said the strange case of the hanging dog is very unusual.

“There are just a lot of questions with it; it’s a mystery,” he added.

If you know anything that can help solve it, call Macon County Animal Control at (217) 425-4508.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

