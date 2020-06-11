Investigation continues in case of dog found hanging in Decatur tunnel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police aren’t much closer to solving the sad mystery of Decatur’s hanging dog.

The body of the pit bull had been found early Friday morning hanging from the pedestrian walkway in the Jasper Street road tunnel just north of Eldorado Street. Several passers-by had seen it and alerted police.

“The dog had no tags and no microchips,” said Macon County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jeff Scheibly, who oversees the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center.

“And at this point we still don’t know whom the dog belonged to.”

He said his animal control wardens had received several calls about the dog and at least one person thought it might be their pet but then discovered it was the wrong animal.

“We’ve had some other calls we’re following up on but, well, we haven’t made a whole lot of progress,” he said, speaking Thursday.

Scheibly said it’s tough to tell whether the dog died from being hung or whether it was dead before someone placed it there. He said the animal might even have been the victim of some bizarre accident. And for once, in the age of widespread camera surveillance, his wardens have not been able to locate any video footage that could help.