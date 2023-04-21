DECATUR — The actions of two Decatur police officers involved in the March 30 shooting that injured Steven L. Hirstein were deemed justified after an investigation by the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

"The Decatur police officers involved in this incident were legally justified in their use of deadly force," Police Chief Shane Brandel said in a news release Friday. "In addition, after a careful and thorough internal review, it is my position that they were in compliance with DPD policies and procedures throughout this incident."

Watch now: 10 Decatur police body cam videos from the March 30, 2023, officer-involved shooting Footage from Decatur Police Officer Jack Kosinki's body camera Footage from Decatur Police Officer Joe Oberheim’s body camera (slow motion 2) Footage from Decatur Police Officer Dawson Roberts' body camera (slow motion 2) Footage from Decatur Police Officer Joe Oberheim’s body camera (slow motion 1) Footage from Decatur Police Officer Jack Kosinki's body camera (slow motion 1) Footage from Decatur Police Officer Jack Kosinki's body camera (slow motion 2) Footage from Decatur Police Officer Dawson Roberts' body camera (slow motion 1) Footage from Decatur Police Officer Dawson Roberts' body camera Footage from Decatur Police Officer Joe Oberheim's body camera Footage from Decatur Police Sgt. Joseph Sawyer's body camera

Now that the investigation is complete, the officers will return to duty.

"Both officers were faced with a grave threat to their lives," Brandel stated. "They responded in a way to protect themselves and each other so they could all go home to their families."

On the night of the incident, the officers were called to a home in the 400 block of East Orchard Street shared by Hirstein and his live-in girlfriend. They arrived to find the woman with bleeding wounds and two black eyes. Hirstein was holed-up in the bathroom of the master bedroom.

Police bodycam videos showed Hirstein bursting through a falling bathroom door as he throws a knife at the cops with his right hand while clutching another in his left.

The thrown knife missed the responding officers, two of whom opened fire to protect themselves and neutralize the threat. Hirstein is then seen down and bloody, knocked back onto the bathroom floor. His multiple wounds turned out not to be serious.

After he was released from the hospital, Hirstein was booked on preliminary charges of her attempted murder as well as aggravated battery to police.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods