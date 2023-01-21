Investigation leads to Pana man's arrest on child porn charges

TAYLORVILLE — A Pana man officials describe as a “repeat offender” has been charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography and violating the Sex Offender Registration Act.

According to a news release, Billy J. Hulfachor, 36, was arrested Thursday after authorities discovered evidence of child pornography during a search of his home. He remains held in the Christian County Jail without bond pending a hearing on Monday.

“Repeat offenders like Billy Hulfachor must be held accountable to ensure innocent children are protected from exploitation that can potentially leave life-long emotional scars,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a news release announcing the charges. “I’m incredibly proud of the hard work and collaboration between my investigators, local agencies and our Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.”

Raoul’s investigators, with the assistance of the Pana Police Department and Christian County Sheriff's Office, conducted a search of Hulfachor’s residence.

Hulfachor was charged Thursday in Christian County Circuit Court with 10 counts of possession of child pornography (Class 1 felonies) and one count of violating the Sex Offender Registration Act (a Class 2 felony).

The release states the charges are punishable by up to 150 years in prison because Hulfachor was convicted in 2003 in Edgar County for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 10 and also convicted in 2013 in Sangamon County for failure to register as a sex offender.

Katherine C. Hegarty is handling the case for Raoul’s High Tech Crimes Bureau.

Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. The task force receives CyberTips, or online reports of child pornography, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

