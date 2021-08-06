Jailed Neoga man faces additional charges of battering corrections officer

SHELBYVILLE — A Neoga man who was already jailed on charges of battering officers is now facing additional charges of battering a corrections officer.

The Shelby County State's Attorney's Office reported that it filed four counts of aggravated battery to a corrections officer on Wednesday against Jon R. Miller, 33, following an investigation conducted by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Miller was originally jailed after being arrested by the sheriff's office and then charged by the state's attorney on July 30 with three counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and corrections officer, one count of unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, and one count of criminal trespass to property.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During his first appearance in court on July 30 via video conference, court records stated that Miller would not answer when asked if he wanted an attorney for the bond hearing. The records stated that Miller remained belligerent and the court muted him. Public Defender Brad Rau was subsequently appointed to represent Miller at that time.

"Although muted, the court saw the defendant flip over the table and he was handcuffed by jail staff. The defendant was obviously screaming, but was muted," the court records stated.

Bond was set on July 30 at a level at which Miller would need to post $5,000 in order to be released from custody. During the Aug. 4 hearing on the additional charges, his bond in that case was set at a $20,000 level. Rau was appointed to continue representing Miller, whose next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 20.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0