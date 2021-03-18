Jailed on attempted murder charges, Decatur man picks up new weapons charges

Danner said witness information had linked both the house where the gun was found and O’Neal to gang activity.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Danner said the 7.65 caliber Pietro Beretta Gardone pistol was seized from a closet shelf in a bedroom and had been reported stolen in Decatur. He said police also found an American Tactical Inc. .22 caliber rifle inside a garbage can in another bedroom.

“And detectives located ammunition of different calibers hidden throughout the residence,” Danner added.

The attempted murder charges against O’Neal stem from shootings on the afternoon of Dec. 20 in the 1100 block of East Hickory Street. That incident left one 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right arm but almost killed another man, aged 24, who was with him.

That victim suffered head wounds which Danner described as “lasting life-threatening injuries.”

O’Neal remained in custody Thursday night with bail set at $1.2 million, meaning he would have to post $120,000 to be released. At the time of his arrest on the attempted murder charges, he had been on parole after pleading guilty to a charge of armed robbery in 2016 and receiving a 7.5 year prison sentence.