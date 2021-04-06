Jarquez Hobbs denies invading home and raping 5-year-old Decatur girl

The child was then described waking up her family to tell them that “a man came in and did nasty things to me,” according to Kurtz. She said fingerprint evidence from the window and partial DNA traces obtained from a medical examination of the child all indicated Hobbs was the stranger who had attacked her.

“That is what this defendant did on Aug. 5, 2019, when (the child’s) dreams became a living nightmare,” Kurtz said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Defense attorney Caleb Brown said he would not be disputing much of the prosecution case as regards the assault of the victim. Where he said there was one crucial disagreement, however, was the identity of the perpetrator.

Brown said the jury must see past emotionally-charged testimony and look at the hard facts which he said included DNA evidence that was far from conclusive.

“What we believe the evidence will show is that there was a male DNA profile found and that Jarquez was one of thousands of people who could have matched,” Brown told the jury.