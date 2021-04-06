Jarquez Hobbs denies invading home and raping 5-year-old Decatur girl

DECATUR — A prosecutor portrayed Jarquez A. Hobbs as a sexual predator who snatched a 5-year-old Decatur girl from her bed, raped her, and then left after kissing the sobbing child on the cheek and telling her “she was no good to him anymore.”
The jury trial of Hobbs, 24, got underway Tuesday in Macon County Circuit Court. He is pleading not guilty to three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and a charge of home invasion.
Special prosecutor Kate Kurtz told jurors Hobbs was familiar with the layout of the apartment house on East Condit Street where the girl lived with her mother, the mother’s boyfriend and several other children. Kurtz said he knew where to find the girl after opening a window to unlock a door and slipping inside the child’s apartment around 5 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2019.
The prosecutor described Hobbs creeping into the front bedroom where the child slept with two other girls. “...he picked up the smallest one (the victim), and he carried her out of her bed…” Kurtz added. “She woke up to a strange man holding her and he told her to shut up or he would kill her.”
Kurtz said the terrified child was taken to the apartment’s dining room where she was raped and forced to perform sex acts. “And after this defendant was done sexually assaulting (her), he told her she was no good to him anymore, kissed her on the cheek and waltzed out of the backdoor in the early morning hours, leaving it wide open.”
The child was then described waking up her family to tell them that “a man came in and did nasty things to me,” according to Kurtz. She said fingerprint evidence from the window and partial DNA traces obtained from a medical examination of the child all indicated Hobbs was the stranger who had attacked her.
“That is what this defendant did on Aug. 5, 2019, when (the child’s) dreams became a living nightmare,” Kurtz said.
Defense attorney Caleb Brown said he would not be disputing much of the prosecution case as regards the assault of the victim. Where he said there was one crucial disagreement, however, was the identity of the perpetrator.
Brown said the jury must see past emotionally-charged testimony and look at the hard facts which he said included DNA evidence that was far from conclusive.
“What we believe the evidence will show is that there was a male DNA profile found and that Jarquez was one of thousands of people who could have matched,” Brown told the jury.
“...This isn’t like ‘CSI’ or those TV shows where they say ‘Oh, this is a 100% match, it must be him.’ We don’t believe that will be what the evidence shows. We believe the evidence will show that it could match him… but in fact it would also match thousands of other people alive today.”
Brown said a common sense evaluation of the evidence will lead jurors to conclude that the state cannot prove his client’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The trial continues.
