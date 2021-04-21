Judge acquits Mattoon woman of sexual assault charges involving teen

CHARLESTON — The circumstances surrounding sex acts between a woman and a teenage boy didn't meet the crimes with which she was charged, a judge said in finding the woman not guilty.

The verdict came in the case against Hilary M. Rawlings, 37, who was accused of engaging in the sex acts with the boy at her Mattoon home during January 2019, when he was 15 years old.

At the end of the two-day trial, Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn returned not guilty verdicts on charges of criminal sexual assault.

Though Rawlings denied that the sex acts took place, Glenn said he found the boy's claims that they did to be believable.

However, the judge said, there wasn't enough proof of some of other allegations in the charges. He said another criminal charge might have better fit with what happened but Rawlings wasn't charged with that offense.