Judge allows victim, foster mom statements in Macon couple's child sex assault case

MACON — Statements that could prove crucial in the case of a Macon couple accused of the repeated sexual assault and sexual exploitation of three children aged under 13 will be presented at their trials, a judge has ruled.
Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith allowed in three statements made by the children about the assaults in “forensic” interviews conducted by experts at Decatur’s Child 1st Center. Griffith also rejected two other statements for either being unclear or not containing relevant information.
And, in a ruling Thursday, the judge also allowed in statements made by the children to the foster mother now looking after them that described various sex acts. Defense lawyers had argued that the evidence was hearsay and the foster mother was biased against the defendants, Jesse W. Demascal, 31, and his 32-year-old girlfriend, Ashley N. Jobe.
Demascal is pleading not guilty to six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, six counts of sexually exploiting a child and one count of exploiting a child.
Jobe is pleading not guilty to four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, four counts of sexually exploiting a child and one count of exploiting a child. The couple were arrested in January 2019.
A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office had said the children described the couple performing sex acts in front of them and with them. The affidavit quotes Demascal and Jobe as denying most of the charges, but then telling detectives that if any abuse did happen, it was because they were under the influence of synthetic cannabis.
Earlier in the hearing Thursday, Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz had called the foster mother to give evidence. She had described the children spontaneously “blurting out” stories of sexual abuse to her when she least expected it. “It just makes you sit back and go ‘Oh my God, here we go again,'” the foster mother said. “I just think I have to call somebody to get this taken care of because I can’t handle that.”
Defending Jobe, Susan Moorehead told Griffith she had a particular problem with the foster mother’s testimony. The foster mother had said she wants to adopt the children — placed in her care by the state — and Moorehead said she was biased against Jobe and her testimony was tainted.
Monroe McWard, defending Demascal, had argued that the foster mother’s description of events left out a lot of other material and raised questions over whether the children had been coached in their recollections of events. He urged the judge to bar statements of abuse that don’t specifically relate to Demascal.
In making his ruling, Griffith added that any statement made by the children about abuse that does not mention either Demascal or Jobe by name will not be included in that person’s individual trial. Jobe’s case remains scheduled for jury trial Aug. 17 while Demascal’s case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing Aug. 13.
Both Jobe and Demascal are being held in the Macon County Jail. Jobe’s bail is set at $750,000 and Demascal’s bail is set at $500,000.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
