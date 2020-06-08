Judge allows victim, foster mom statements in Macon couple's child sex assault case

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office had said the children described the couple performing sex acts in front of them and with them. The affidavit quotes Demascal and Jobe as denying most of the charges, but then telling detectives that if any abuse did happen, it was because they were under the influence of synthetic cannabis.

Earlier in the hearing Thursday, Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz had called the foster mother to give evidence. She had described the children spontaneously “blurting out” stories of sexual abuse to her when she least expected it. “It just makes you sit back and go ‘Oh my God, here we go again,'” the foster mother said. “I just think I have to call somebody to get this taken care of because I can’t handle that.”

Defending Jobe, Susan Moorehead told Griffith she had a particular problem with the foster mother’s testimony. The foster mother had said she wants to adopt the children — placed in her care by the state — and Moorehead said she was biased against Jobe and her testimony was tainted.