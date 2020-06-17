Judge calls theft of $200,000 'appalling,' sentences former Tower Hill treasurer to 21 months in prison

And he told the judge Finley may have stolen even more than the almost $250,000 identified over a period of some seven years. But he said no one will ever know because she did such a thorough job of trashing the evidence.

“Mrs Finley put quite a blow to us even after she left,” added Watson. “She erased most computer files, including all the water and sewer bills history, and she irreversibly compressed the accounting files on QuickBooks and destroyed any backup files. The number of hours that have been spent to recreate the items lost and the financial impact of not having these details is staggering.”

He described Tower Hill as full of mostly seniors living on Social Security and said her crimes impacted the already financially struggling community “more than she will ever know.”

Finley paved the way for Wednesday’s sentencing by pleading guilty Feb. 7 to three counts of wire fraud. She was actually sentenced to 21 months on each count, but the sentences were ordered to run concurrently in a plea deal negotiated by her attorney, Daniel L. Fultz.