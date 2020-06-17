Judge calls theft of $200,000 'appalling,' sentences former Tower Hill treasurer to 21 months in prison

SPRINGFIELD — A federal judge sentenced former Tower Hill treasurer Nancy Finley to 21 months in prison Wednesday for stealing more than $200,000 from the village.
Finley, 54, who lives in Pana, was also ordered to pay restitution totaling more than $261,000 to compensate for what she stole, the total including fees and other costs rung up to investigate and deal with the crime and its aftermath.
Finley made no comment or apology when U.S. District Court Judge Sue E. Myerscough gave her the opportunity to speak. The judge described her crime as “appalling” and a victim impact statement read from Village President Phil Watson said Tower Hill’s finances had been devastated by Finley’s systematic scheme of theft and fraud dating back years.
Watson said Finley’s sustained looting of the municipal coffers had starved the tiny village — population 650 — of vital funds it needed to repair and maintain its water infrastructure. Now, after years of being deprived of cash Finley stole, the village is facing big bills to rebuild and replace rather than fix neglected equipment.
“The cost to fix and upgrade things has been much higher than the ongoing maintenance cost would have been if we’d had the funds to keep them maintained all the years the village funds had been disappearing,” said Watson, 62.
And he told the judge Finley may have stolen even more than the almost $250,000 identified over a period of some seven years. But he said no one will ever know because she did such a thorough job of trashing the evidence.
“Mrs Finley put quite a blow to us even after she left,” added Watson. “She erased most computer files, including all the water and sewer bills history, and she irreversibly compressed the accounting files on QuickBooks and destroyed any backup files. The number of hours that have been spent to recreate the items lost and the financial impact of not having these details is staggering.”
He described Tower Hill as full of mostly seniors living on Social Security and said her crimes impacted the already financially struggling community “more than she will ever know.”
Finley paved the way for Wednesday’s sentencing by pleading guilty Feb. 7 to three counts of wire fraud. She was actually sentenced to 21 months on each count, but the sentences were ordered to run concurrently in a plea deal negotiated by her attorney, Daniel L. Fultz.
Finley has been free on a $10,000 recognizance bond and was sentenced via video conference link because of health safety concerns prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As she learned her fate seated in a conference room in Fultz’s Springfield office, Myerscough told her she was only reluctantly going along with the sentence agreement.
“I believe cases like this are appalling,” said the judge, who said she also believed that revised federal sentencing guidelines were too light on white collar crime and Finley had left “devastation” in her wake.
“Quite frankly if this were another time, not in the middle of a pandemic, I would reject your plea,” the judge added.
But Myerscough said she also respected Finley’s defense lawyer and the federal prosecutor, Crystal Connie Correa, and, given Finley’s otherwise clean criminal record, she would accept the plea deal the attorneys worked out.
She also gave Finley a break by agreeing not to impose interest on the restitution amount or additional fines. But she did impose a $100 “assessment” on each of the three counts Finley pleaded guilty to.
Fultz told the court he would not try to excuse what his client had done. He said the prison sentence, at the minimum end of federal sentencing recommendations, would give Finley a chance to get out, find work and start paying the restitution.
“It is unlikely in the course of her remaining work history she’ll ever be able to repay that, but at least she will be able to do what she can,” he added.
A quick calculation says that if Finley was able to pay $261 a month after she gets out of prison, it would take more than 83 years to make full restitution.
Court documents show that Finley was hired as Tower Hill treasurer in 1998 and siphoned off money between 2009 and 2017. She used a computerized billing system to cover up her crimes while also helping herself to money from other village accounts. A grand jury indictment said she moved cash around using wire transfers which dumped the proceeds from her thefts directly into her personal bank account.
The federal case isn't Finley's only legal problem, however. She also faces a Shelby County Circuit Court theft charge of stealing more than $100,000 from the village. It has been rescheduled numerous times while the federal case proceeded and is currently set for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 24.
But Fultz has stated previously that, while he is not the attorney representing Finley in the Shelby County case, he expected the county charges to be dropped once the federal sentencing took place.
