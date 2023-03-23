DECATUR – The confession of a former daycare owner charged with shaking a baby girl in her care to death will be admissible in court, a judge ruled on Thursday.

The defense attorney for Taylor D. Burris had previously made a motion in Macon County Circuit Court to suppress Burris’ confession, claiming it was compelled by leading statements from a detective investigating the case. But presiding Judge Thomas Griffith did not agree.

“This statement is clearly voluntary,” Griffith said. “I’m not going to comment further on this issue.”

The primary issue for the court to consider, Griffith said, was if the questioning amounted to a “custodial interrogation” — that is, whether or not Burris was free to leave during the conversation.

Defense attorney Steve Jones argued Burris was not. He suggested Detective Sgt. Roger Pope Jr. of the Macon County Sheriff's Department had an upper-hand in the conversation that created a custodial environment, even though the questioning happened at Burris’ residence.

“He is controlling the entire environment,” Jones said of Pope. “He shows up unannounced and is recording this on a department-issued cell phone and doesn’t tell the defendant he’s doing so.”

Much of the hearing centered on Pope’s nearly one-and-a-half hour recording, which was not displayed for visitors. Jones said Pope can be seen in the video telling Burris to “get dressed” and directing a Department of Children and Family Services caseworker to take the children in Burris’ care to a separate room.

“(Pope) admits that he never told the defendant that she was free to leave or that she was free to tell him to leave,” Jones said.

But Macon County State's Attorney Scott Rueter said the questioning was done properly and that Burris was indeed free to ask police to leave. In his decision, Griffith similarly said that a “reasonable person” would have felt free to leave during the conversation. The mood and mode of the conversation were “certainly non-confrontational,” he said.

“I certainly do not believe it came close to rising to the level of a custodial interrogation,” Griffith said.

Burris was charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery and endangering the life of a child following the death of seven-week-old Maren Gallagher of Bement. Gallagher died from massive head injuries on May 18, 2022 after being left in Burris’ care.

The defendant denies all charges.

Jones requested another pre-trial hearing, which Griffith set for May 3 at 9 a.m.

Additionally, Jones requested permission, on behalf of his client, for Burris to briefly leave the state with her family at the end of this week. This motion was supported by the state, Rueter said, so long as the defense shared her travel plans.

Griffith ultimately modified Burris’ bond so she could travel out of state between the dates of March 25 and April 2.

Burris has been free since Dec. 30 after posting a $20,000 bond on a $200,000 bail.