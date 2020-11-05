Judge dismisses lawsuits challenging Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s coronavirus orders and restrictions (copy) (copy)

The plaintiffs in the lawsuits, who are represented by attorney Tom DeVore, have until Thanksgiving to file amended complaints. Devore could not immediately be reached for comment.

The cases challenged a series of Pritzker’s emergency actions and alleged he overstepped his authority under the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act by issuing a series of disaster declarations since the pandemic took hold in March, as well as placing restrictions on businesses, schools and gatherings.

The Sangamon County ruling was a win for Pritzker, at a time when he’s again facing growing pushback, and more lawsuits, against tightened state rules amid an escalating COVID-19 resurgence.

Many of the restrictions in place during the state’s first surge this spring were eased over the summer, as the state reached bench marks set in Pritzker’s reopening plan that allowed for indoor dining to resume, bars to reopen and gatherings of up to 50 people to be sanctioned.