Judge: Forsyth man's sexual misconduct charges in McLean County will be split into two trials

Jonathon Hovey , 47, of Forsyth is charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The charges allegedly involve two students .

The two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, alleged to have occurred between Aug. 1, 2017, and May 31, 2018, will be tried as one case. The two other counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, which allege crimes between Aug. 1, 2004, and May 31, 2005, will be tried as a separate case.