Judge: Forsyth man's sexual misconduct charges in McLean County will be split into two trials

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County judge ruled Tuesday the case involving a former McLean County Unit 5 teacher will be separated into two trials.
Jonathon Hovey, 47, of Forsyth is charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The charges allegedly involve two students.
The two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, alleged to have occurred between Aug. 1, 2017, and May 31, 2018, will be tried as one case. The two other counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, which allege crimes between Aug. 1, 2004, and May 31, 2005, will be tried as a separate case.
The motion, which was filed in November, cites a prior ruling in a similar case. Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds said the state “cannot with good faith object” and conceded to the motion.
The state will decide which case will be tried first, Judge Scott Drazewski said.
