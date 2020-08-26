Judge: 'Miracle' plea deal not on table for Decatur man facing multiple charges

The six premises targeted include jewelry and grocery stores and the Bob Brady car dealership and World of Powersports. Collins is accused of driving a new $54,000 truck through the glass showroom doors of the dealership and using it to try and ram his way through garage doors at World of Powersports.

Collins, who has yet to enter a formal plea, is charged with five burglary charges, three counts of criminal damage, two counts of unlawful possession of a vehicle, one count of theft and one of arson. The arson charge was filed after police said he tried to torch a gas station after it had been burglarized and trashed.

The combined damage bill from all the crimes runs into tens of thousands of dollars and includes a top-of-the line performance vehicle at Bob Brady valued at more than $97,000.

The burglaries and vandalism were going on at a time when much of the nation was experiencing riots and civil unrest in the wake of the George Floyd police custody death in Minnesota. Six other suspects accused of being involved in some of the offenses with Collins were also arrested, and Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz had described them all as opportunistic criminals looking to take advantage during a turbulent time.