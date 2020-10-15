Judge rules crime reconstruction video stays in Decatur baby murder case

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith made the video ruling, rejecting a motion by defense attorney Chris Amero to exclude the evidence. The judge said the issue at stake was whether the video amounted to a custodial interrogation of Logan, which would trigger her Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and require the reading of the Miranda warning reminding her of that right.

Griffith said case law set the standard for determining a custodial interrogation at a level the judge said was extremely high. He described it as requiring a suspect to be in a room surrounded by police officers with “guns pointing at your head … and police officers pounding on a desk demanding answers to their questions” before a case met the Miranda standard.

Griffith said he agreed with Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Lindsey Shelton that Logan had agreed to take part, was not under arrest and was left free to return home afterwards. The judge, who reviewed the video, said Detective Eric Matthews, who gave evidence at Thursday’s motion hearing, had also asked his questions in a low key way.

But Griffith also said he was uneasy about how the taping was handled. He said it was clear Matthews already suspected Logan of committing a crime and was ready to build a case against her.