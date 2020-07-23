Judge rules prosecution can proceed in case that sparked Decatur street confrontation

Under questioning from Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott, Wittmer said Bond had been clutching something wrapped in a piece of white cloth when he fled into the house. A subsequent search of the vehicle found a live .380 caliber bullet on the driver’s side floorboards and a search of the house discovered two loaded 9mm handguns in the attic space.

Vig, after cross-examining the officer, questioned whether the search of the vehicle was legal and whether the evidence it led to should be suppressed.

“I am not going to hear a motion to suppress,” Bowers told the attorney. “That is not the purpose of today’s hearing.”

Vig then wanted to know whether a .380 caliber bullet could be fired from a 9mm handgun, and Wittmer assured him that it could. Vig also asked how many people were present in the house at the time of Bond’s arrest.

“There were five or six people inside the house,” replied Wittmer.

“Any of the other people on parole?” asked Vig. “All but one,” said Wittmer.

After the judge rejected Vig’s claim that probable cause to try Bond had not been established, she assigned the case to Judge Jeffrey Geisler and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Sept. 3.