DECATUR — A Macon County judge is taking under advisement a motion to dismiss the forgery case against a former state official accused of providing a law enforcement training waiver to former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett.

Brent Fischer and his legal team previously filed a motion to dismiss the case in Macon County on the grounds that the county is not the proper venue for a trial. On Thursday, Judge Jeffrey Geisler said he needed more time to consider arguments from both the state and the defense before making his decision.

Defense attorney Richard D. Frazier said Thursday that his client had a constitutional right to be tried where the alleged crimes occurred and to not “be drug across the state” for his proceedings. There’s a lack of evidence showing any of the alleged crimes in question actually happened in Macon County, he argued.

“There is no evidence, including in the grand jury proceedings, to show that Macon County has any interest in this case other than Mr. Buffett,” Frazier said.

But State’s Attorney Scott Rueter suggested the state does have evidence showing Fischer’s connection to Macon County. However, that evidence should be saved for official trial proceedings, Rueter said.

“There is going to be evidence at trial, I believe, that is going to show the delivery occurred in Macon County,” he said.

Frazier countered that argument, saying he’s reviewed all the evidence in question and is “not aware of” any testimony or witness interviews that would prove delivery of the allegedly forged documents occurred in Macon County.

He argued that the alleged forgery and official misconduct are actually said to have happened in Springfield in Fischer’s office at the State Capitol Building, thus making Sangamon County a more appropriate venue for the trial.

Geisler asked Rueter if he would agree that most of the events in question happened in Sangamon County.

“I don’t know that the evidence shows that,” Rueter responded.

Fischer was fired as director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board on Sept. 8, 2021, after granting a waiver to Buffett that allowed him to serve as a sworn officer even though he was short of the 560 hours of training now required for the role.

The ILETSB investigation raised concerns that Fischer bent the rules for Buffett because of his history of law enforcement philanthropy.

The charges against Fischer allege forgery and official misconduct in creating and transmitting the waiver document.

Buffett has not been implicated in the case.

In an affidavit relating to his motion to dismiss, Fischer stated: “The document at issue which is the alleged basis for the charges in the indictment was created at my office in Springfield, Illinois, and not in Macon County.”

Rueter maintained that Macon County did have a vested interest in hosting the trial and that a motion to dismiss pre-trial hearing was not the appropriate setting to analyze “what we can or can’t prove.”

“That is an issue for the trial,” he said.

Geisler said he plans on doing his own research into the legal arguments presented by both sides, as well as reviewing all the grand jury proceedings, before making an official decision on the case’s fate.

The judge set the next hearing for May 4.

“I will make my ruling at that time,” he said.