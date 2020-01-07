Judge tosses Illinois teen's confession in mother's killing

MORRISON, Ill. — A western Illinois judge has thrown out the confession of a teenage girl accused of fatally shooting her mother, ruling that investigators should have stopped questioning the then-15-year-old once she told them "I don't want to talk anymore."

Whiteside County Circuit Court Judge Trish Senneff ruled that Anna Schroeder's confession was improperly obtained and will not be allowed at her murder trial. The judge said in her ruling that Schroeder's confession came after she told investigators she did not want to say anything else, Sauk Valley Media reported.

Schroeder, now 17, was charged as an adult in the July 2017 killing of her 53-year-old mother, Peggy Schroeder. Her body was found in a burning home in Morrison, about 130 miles west of Chicago.

Schroeder's trial was scheduled to begin Jan. 16, but it was canceled Monday and the judge has set a pretrial conference for Wednesday. She's charged with two counts of first-degree murder, arson and the concealment of a homicide.

Senneff issued her ruling on Schroeder's confession on Dec. 16 via email to State's Attorney Terry Costello and Schoeder's two defense attorneys after hearing their arguments on Dec. 10.