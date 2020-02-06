Judge waiting to see if Decatur man accused of sex assault in 2018 is fit to stand trial

DECATUR — A judge is still waiting to find out if a Decatur man accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy by biting him is mentally fit to stand trial.

The case against Colby J. Park dates to Oct. 7, 2018, and the 21-year-old Park has yet to enter a plea on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Prosecutors say the victim suffered a painful bleeding wound to his penis during the assault.

Park’s defense attorney, Dave Ellison, had requested a psychiatric exam be conducted in a motion filed in February, 2019, and Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers had agreed and granted it.

But when the defendant appeared in court Thursday for a status hearing, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Lindsey Shelton told Bowers there was no answer yet on Park’s mental fitness.

“It’s my understanding that we are waiting to see if fitness can be restored within one year or not,” said Shelton. “It was unclear from the last report.” She said both prosecution and defense were now awaiting a supplementary report that will answer that question.

